Dear Sir,
During the the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of alcohol has risen to an alarming pace, along with drug use. In some major cities, the use and abuse of alcohol and drugs has risen 300%. The national increase is at 32% in smaller towns. This reported statistic comes from Yale Medicine. The World Health Organization reported more than 88,000 people have died from drugs or alcohol.
The effects of alcohol and drugs when you contract COVID-19 in itself is taking so many lives. One drink of alcohol or just the use of drugs one time will lower your immune system. It actually effects your lungs and every system in your body that helps build your immune system. Another study by The Recovering Village shows that alcohol use has increased by 55% and drugs 36% during COVID-19.
All of these statistics are an accumulation of the last four months. COVID-19 requires masks just to protect people who refuse to wear one. What about alcohol and drugs, where is the help coming from for these diseases? I have found a site online called Sobriety Engine (sobrietyengine.com). It is led by a certified drug and alcohol counselor, Tori Skene, who is very good at her job. She has been down both roads. The information on this site deals with addiction in every form. It specializes in drugs and alcohol. Over the past six months It has grown from 186 people to over 3,500 people. It does not focus on a 12-step program, but any program that will help you in recovery efforts.
Sobriety Engine has at least two Zoom meetings every day. The site itself always has open discussions on the web page. People from all over the world have joined, so it is very likely you will find a life story of addiction that will relate to yours. Skene will always have questions posted for you can insert your input. Since a lot of AA and Alanon meetings are not open due to COVID-19, this site is amazing with very good and qualified people to help you in your voyage to sobriety.
Alcohol, like any other drug, does not care who you are, how much money you have or what your religious beliefs are or your sexual orientation. Alcohol and drugs feed on the soul of the people who let it in, and it will not let go. If you are one that thinks you may have a problem with alcohol or drugs or you know someone that has a problem, tell them or check this site out, at no charge. The advice is free and everyone is in recovery. Sobriety Engine has saved many people from the destruction of alcohol and drugs. The primary goal of Sobriety Engine is help, answers, and a way out of addiction. Do not let this virus ruin your life by trying to find relief from drugs or alcohol. Please visit Sobriety Engine and see for yourself. It will be well worth your time.
Terry Malone
Greeneville