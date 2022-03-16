Death By Hypocrisy And Self-Delusion
Dear Sir:
Will the world be controlled by autocrats or dictators? Bully politics, massive deception, and lies now dominate humanity at all levels. This is not new. What is new is the scale, sophistication to misrepresent, and dogmatic adherence to simplistic ideas created in a bygone era which are no longer capable of dealing with cultural, social, technology complexity we live with. Character, integrity, and regard for individuals matter. Western civilization is trading ethical conduct and integrity while our lives are threatened and slowly eroded.
Let us be honest. Carpet bombing, wholesale slaughter of people is okay if the conflict is kept at a safe distance. Bullies with long term incremental takeover agendas are acceptable if our children pay the future price. Treaties, agreements, are short-term expedience to create a false security impression.
We are captivated by heroic Ukrainian soldiers, the death of innocent people and children. Atrocities 2.0 is underway following Putin’s atrocities 1.0. After a decade or two Russia or China will bring atrocities 3.0 to the West.
“Freedom is not free” is more than a Memorial, Independence Day slogan. Let us revive character, integrity, and civil discourse. Bad people must be dealt with. The price to stop bullies goes up with every turn of the cheek to maintain a false peace. There are risks, but for us and our children it is necessary to hold the line for human dignity and safety. President Zelensky is correct, Ukraine is a fight we must win.
Wolfgang Spendel
Greeneville