Dear Sir,
About the Washington County sheriffs deputy who was fired after posting on Facebook that authorities should have “opened fire” on anyone that acted violently during protests ....
I’ve seen the TV news clips of looters busting out windows of stores and stealing whatever they could and setting buildings on fire. People have been killed by these supposed protestors. If I had a business, home or whatever that was being destroyed by looters and I was in fear for my life I probably would say the same thing as this deputy.
What happened to George Floyd was flat out wrong and peaceful protests are called for. But looting, burning down buildings and harming people who had nothing to do with his death is also wrong. I believe the deputy had this in his mind when he made the comment and was not directed at the many “peaceful” protests happening now.
Eileen Clifford
Greeneville