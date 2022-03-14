DeSantis Shows True Colors Admonishing Students
Dear Sir:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently admonished, according to the Associated Press, a group of students for wearing masks at an indoor news conference. Talk about showing his true colors!
This Republican governor is, by the way, running for reelection (hope he loses) and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. Hope “Ron” loses on that platform, too.
His opposition is well known to masks and vaccines. His administration has banned mask mandates in schools. Maybe someone should whisper into DeSantis’ politico-ears that the deadly pandemic hasn’t left America!
Folks, what’s wrong with the following picture: a 14-year-old boy has been charged in the deaths of two passengers in a car he was driving that crashed in Memphis. Another passenger was critically injured.
How did he get his hands on a car? That’s exactly what this writer thought when I first read the newspaper report. Maybe he stole the vehicle? Or, heaven forbid, the parents left the keys in the ignition? His parents were AWOL.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville