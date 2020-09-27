Dear Sir,
Blair Walsingham and Diana Harshbarger are running against each other for the Tennessee 1st District Congressional seat which has been occupied for six terms by Phil Roe.
I have visited Walsingham’s website, engaged with her via online meetings and attended some of her public meet and greet events. As such, I can affirm that she states her positions clearly and confidently, and offers detailed explanations with regard to the specific plans and strategies she will engage in order to work within political channels to get legislation passed which will be in the best interest of her constituents.
Though I have visited Harshbarger’s website, I am left with a sense of vagueness regarding how she intends to work within the U.S. Congress to ensure legislation gets passed which will benefit Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District residents. She has gone on record stating she considers herself “an unapologetic Trump Republican,” which sends up red flags for me. As an east Tennessee resident, I feel it is of utmost importance that elected state officials for OUR district represent OUR interests, even if at times they are not in complete alignment with those of the president, whether it be Mr. Trump or anyone else. Harshbarger has stated publicly that rather than a politician, she is a business person with no experience in governmental politics. One can’t help but wonder were she to be elected, just how long, if ever, it might take her to learn the ropes and manage successful and effective negotiation with experienced Washington, D.C. politicians.
After watching campaign ads on TV, I was struck with the realization that giving candidates props and dressing them up in costumes for videos whose purpose is to convey subliminal messages of commonality with local citizenry might be clever promotional manipulation, it certainly does not serve to get across any substantive information to voters. I am not alone in feeling Harshbarger should make more effort to convince voters of her competence and suitability by participating in question and answer exchanges, which would provide her opportunities to respond to the concerns of those whom she hopes to represent. I find her emphatic refusals to debate with her opponent and her unwillingness to speak with and listen to voters very disturbing. If she is unwilling to put her plans and strategies up against those of her opponent, and unwilling to answer questions and respond to concerns now, how can voters expect her, as a freshman congressperson, to stand up to the challenges she would face from seasoned political opponents in Washington DC?
I urge Tennessee 1st Congressional District voters to encourage Diana Harshbarger to participate in virtual nonpartisan moderated informational forums with her opponent between now and the Nov. 3 election. She can be contacted through her website at: www.votediana.com or her Facebook page: Diana for Congress.
Contact Walsingham at: www.blairforcongress.com or on Facebook: Blair for Congress – Tennessee 1st.
Amy Saxonmeyer
Afton