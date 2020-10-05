Dear Sir:
I recently had the opportunity to sit down and meet Diana Harshbarger, the Republican nominee to succeed Dr. Phil Roe. I was blown away with how down to earth Diana is. She isn’t a politician looking to put a feather in her cap, but a down to earth mother, and small business owner who wants to serve her home and make it the best place possible.
Diana’s background as a healthcare provider and small business owner gives her a unique set of skills and experiences to be successful as our next member of Congress. Diana was the first person in her family to graduate from high school and college. Her humble beginnings have taught her there is no substitute for hard work and she will use that work ethic serving us in Congress.
Above all else, she is a God-fearing Christian and her faith guides her in her decision making. I hope you will join me in voting for Diana Harshbarger on Nov. 3.
Brett Purgason
Mosheim