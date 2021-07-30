Dirty Politics Cost Fiscus Her Job
Dear Sir:
It may sound like a low-budget Hollywood movie, but it’s politics as usual.
Tennessee’s former vaccinations director, Michelle Fiscus, was recently “terminated” from her position within the Health Department.
Fiscus’ crime? She was only supporting Tennessee’s “Mature Minor Doctrine,” which allows children 14 and up to be vaccinated without parental consent. With the (COVID) Delta variant rapidly raging across our nation, vaccinations are more important than ever, folks!
During this back-to-school season, parents should be reminded of routine immunizations. From Fiscus’ departmental email records, she’s “pro” vaccinating minors for all diseases, not just COVID-19.
According to the AP article on July 17, Michelle Fiscus was fired under pressure from certain Republican legislators. I think this unfair “ruling” will result in decreased vaccination (coverage rates), especially among poor and minorities.
By the way, for October 2019 through September 2020, her job performance has been deemed “outstanding”!
I say: dirty Tennessee politics.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville