Disappointed In Sun Headline, False Narratives About Election
Dear Sir:
I was disappointed The Greeneville Sun’s lead headline did not feature a banner and photo of Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. as the 2020 President-elect. Instead, the Greene County Republican Party Chair, Brett Purgason is featured under a “mixed reactions” banner. It was however wonderful to see some local folks who identify as Biden supporters in a heavily republican leaning community of nearly 4 to 1 were given equal space to share their opinions.
In Mr. Purgason’s comments he calls for “everyone to step back, take a deep breath, that this is still a contested election.” He continues, “that every LEGAL vote count.” He cites the U.S. Supreme Court Bush v. Gore 2000 Florida decision as the example of constitutional republic’s election process, stating that the U.S. Supreme Court decided the Florida election in favor of Bush. It was Associate Justice Scalia that issued his opinion that “the counting of votes that are of questionable legality does in my view threaten irreparable harm to petitioner” (Bush). The
The Bush v. Gore Florida election was surrounded with several controversies that numerous books have been written about and led to comprehensive overhaul of the Florida election processes. But, having written that, I agree that President Trump has the right to bring forth “legitimate” challenges to the courts. But I do not agree that continuing to push false narratives about changing rules, the voting dead, discarded ballots is helpful.
In a recent Facebook post, County Commissioner, Jeffrey Lynn Bible, made the comment “at least the Republicans didn’t have to change the election rules to win.” Mr. Bible has yet to address what “rules” where changed, and as Mr. Purgason stated, “elected leaders should be held to the highest standards of practice.”
Well, we, the 76 million majority, with 290 confirmed electoral college votes, will wait for legitimate court challenges, then on Dec. 8, 2020, will see if the Greeneville Sun banner will be different.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.