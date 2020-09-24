Disturbing To See So Many Not Wearing Masks
Dear Sir,
Even after the mandate from our county mayor and the advice from almost every health official, it’s disturbing to see that so many people in the photos of current events appearing in our local newspaper are ignoring this advice. A majority are not wearing face coverings or social distancing. This includes some of our county leaders.
Shouldn’t we have more respect for our fellow citizens? I don’t like to wear a mask, either, but if it saves lives, it’s certainly worth the effort. Cover up, stay apart, and be safe!
Bill Nance
Greeneville