Dear Sir:
How dare the Johnson City government order the eviction of 70 residents without notice, not even of the court hearing, to be tossed out into cold temperatures in the teens and twenties with nowhere to go?
First, Johnson City should pay for whatever repairs and upgrades they demand. Second, they should buy the property and add on to the building or build more. Buy the folks tents, outhouses, and generators. Suspend the hotel/motel tax for establishments that take needy folks in and then pay the bill. Pass a law forbidding eviction without a place to go. What ever happened to the golf course that was draining the taxpayers' money? Put up tents, generators, outhouses, and security and put that property to use in a good way. Set an example now, for surely one day you will reap what you sow.
Bad enough we have millions of homeless Americans, men, women, children, veterans, families, fighting hunger, sickness, violence, living on the streets, sidewalks, under bridges, in the woods, in cardboard boxes, tens of thousands within eyesight and earshot of politicians' and celebrities' multi-million dollar mansions, who could build shelters for these unfortunate folks, house them, feed them, and treat their wounds both mental and physical, and never miss a penny because they are so rich, while we bring in 3,000 illegal aliens and refugees daily and give them food, shelter, and medical treatment, many in hotels with food, heat, air conditioning, and television. No conscience, no soul, a total disgrace.
Marc Bush
Greeneville