Planning ahead is not one of my strengths, so putting together grocery lists for online shopping rather than making frequent trips to the store poses a challenge. It’s a challenge I willingly accept, however, because I feel it minimizes risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
Lately I haven’t been planning with regard to what I might be doing next week or next month, however, it just came to my attention that an important election is coming up on Aug. 6 — the primary for our 1st district U.S. congressional office and the Tennessee U.S. senatorial seat as well as county school board members and Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim municipal elections. Aug. 6 is not that far off.
Though I am accustomed to voting in person at my polling place, in light of the current situation, I have concerns about exposure in a small, closed environment occupied by numerous poll workers and other voters. There is also the option of early voting at the Election Commission office, but I have not yet heard if they will be open in the new location by August. Also, I have no idea whether the new venue will offer improvement with regard to recommended social distancing measures. Then, the other option to consider is absentee by-mail voting.
In Tennessee, individuals choosing to vote absentee by-mail must fill out an Absentee By-Mail Ballot Request Form. The form lists 15 specific reasons to request to vote by mail, one of which an applicant must have in order to qualify. The completed application form for the Aug. 6 election must be received by the Election Commission by July 30. Then you will receive your ballot by mail to return by Aug. 6.
My age qualifies me for by-mail voting, but I know a young person who is diabetic and therefore at risk. Her condition is not one among the list of 15 reasons, so what option does she have?
We need to send a strong reminder to David Hawk, Jeremy Faison, Steve Southerland and Governor Bill Lee that the current method of voting will prevent many from safely exercising their right as Americans to VOTE.
Currently, there are proposals which would allow by-mail ballots for everyone, but there is opposition standing in the way. As such, by-mail restrictions might not be changed in time for the August primary so PLAN AHEAD and decide how you are going to vote. I hope you qualify for one of those 15 reasons because if not, you might lose your right to vote.
Kathleen Copeland
Greeneville