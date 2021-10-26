Don’t Blame Facebook, Take Responsibility
Dear Sir:
I’ll be honest — I don’t know much about Facebook/Instagram. But a former employee recently accused the social network of “profits” over safety! Safety?
I think parents, per se, should share the blame. I mean, as adults, they should monitor their teens’ online activities and behavior. Don’t expect the internet to “babysit” your children for you! Why point fingers at Facebook? If some teens are being “harmed” by using Instagram, simply stop the practice. If eating McDonald’s hamburgers is making you fat, don’t blame Ronald — blame yourself! If you speed and wreck your Mustang, don’t sue the Ford Motor Co. — “Well, the car made me do it, your honor. I’m totally innocent.”
Locally, U.S. Nitrogen is again in the news. I read Ken Little’s entire Oct. 7 article. Between January and October 2020, Linde Inc. emitted “excess” electrical conductance. They “regularly” exceeded 803.5 microsiemens. What did TDEC-Division of Air Pollution do? By some unknown miracle, Linde Inc. was allowed (how?) to increase the limit to 7,100!
Oh, by the way, exceeding 803.5 violated Tennessee air pollution regulations. After approval of 7,100, TDEC stated, “no further corrective action is required.” Isn’t that just peaches and cream?
Here are some “bothersome” words I found within Little’s excellent report: issues, appears to address, limited walk-through (due to COVID-19?), recommends. Seems like TDEC’s Division of Air Pollution is being lax with U.S. Nitrogen. I smell a skunk!
U.S. Nitrogen is located on Pottertown Road within 500 acres of land and wetlands that serves as a buffer zone. Why has the EPA been silent about these January-October 2020 violations? As always, none of the “findings” pose any threat to the environment or public health! I cry for our Nolichucky River. I cry for our world, too.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville