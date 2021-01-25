Don’t Judge People By What They Wear
Dear Sir:
I would like to talk about the state of people in this town. I work at a gas station. I was dropped off for work yesterday and the police were called by a customer in the parking lot because I was wearing a military style raincoat. Some people call it a trench coat. They said they were worried because my ride left but I don’t think that’s the case. They saw that coat and thought I was going to rob the store is what i believe.
People really need to stop judging me by what I wear. If I go in Walmart, security will follow me around while I shop. I think the older people in this town need to grow up. This type of issue needs to be addressed. Every branch of the military issue the same raincoat I had on. Do these people harass active military personnel and veterans in this same manner? Grow up people. A long black coat does not mean someone is trouble. Thank you for your time.
John Ricker
Chuckey