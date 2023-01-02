Ballad Health offers many medical services not readily available elsewhere within its large geographical service area. They require registration each time anyone requires inpatient treatment or outpatient diagnostic tests, requiring the same agreements for either type of medically necessary services. Whether you need a blood test or an x-ray, Ballad Health first confirms your identity, address and insurance, and asks for your signature on an electronic signature pad; while the actual documents are not provided to you. Instead, the eighteen pages of documents are verbally synopsized by a Ballad employee.
I like to know what I’m agreeing to, so I request the paper forms, and line out clauses I don’t agree with. One form appoints Ballad Health as the patient’s Authorized Representative and Designated Agent, and another removes your Tennessee legal rights requiring each party in a legal dispute to pay their own attorney fees, securing your agreement to pay Ballad Health’s attorney fees of up to 25% of the amount Ballad Health bills you.
Ballad requires agreement with 18 pages prepared by their attorneys, for no valid reason other than their financial benefit. After striking clauses I didn’t agree with, Ballad outrageously made me wait an hour to verify if they could provide my physician ordered outpatient test. They are required to provide an estimate of your costs upon request, and if you request it, you’re given the opportunity to pre-pay, receiving discount. Don’t sign away your legal rights, read what you’re asked to sign first.