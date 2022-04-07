Early Will Stand For Best Interests Of Greene County
Dear Sir:
I am writing to share my support for O.J. Early, candidate for District 3 County Commissioner. I have known O.J. since 2018 when I worked with him at East Tennessee State University. In the time he and I were colleagues, I found him to be a courteous and conscientious employee who exhibited utmost professionalism.
I am proud to support O.J. for the Greene County Commission. I know him to be a person of integrity who will stand for the best interests of Greene County and the citizens of District 3. Moreover, I know O.J. to be fiscally responsible, and I am confident he will act in accordance to sound financial principles on the county’s behalf. Moreover, if I know anything of O.J., I know him to be an honest and decent human being. Therefore, I am confident he will represent the county in a transparent and thoughtful fashion. O.J. has a heart for serving our community and ensuring its growth; I happily support him, and I hope my fellow citizens will too.
David Smith
Tusculum