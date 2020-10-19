Editorial Was Inaccurate And Misleading
Dear Sir:
As a retired journalist, I strive to avoid criticizing the work of others, seeking only to be informed by articles written with accuracy and veracity, which lacking in either element can lead to doubt in the other. The importance of these elements of journalism cannot be understated and should never be abandoned for the sake of hyperbole to underscore a point. Leave such speech to the politicians.
I make this point in reference to the guest editorial in Friday’s (Oct. 16, 2020) edition of The Greeneville Sun headed “Court Ruling Means Census Can’t Be Fixed For A Decade.”
The writer contends that decennial censuses have historically been done with the intent of “... trying always to count everyone. Until now.” He does not know that is true and neither does anyone else. Indeed, lawsuits were filed by states and municipalities in 1990 and 2000, as evidenced by news articles published at the time, challenging the counts and alleging that minorities and illegal immigrants were undercounted, as evidenced by published reports at the time.
Not having experience with the 1790 census, I can’t vouch for that one.
I believe the editorialist in this recent article intended to specify that this may be the first time that the White House has been directly involved in attempts to sabotage the accuracy of the census. Again, lacking personal experience and not being a historian, I cannot speak to the certainty of this claim. But I have my doubts.
Still, my point is the same: If you don’t know, don’t claim. If you do know, cite source and/or proof. Otherwise, you give credence to demagogues who charge falsity in the legitimate press. And that hurts everyone, the public and as well as the professionals who work diligently to maintain their integrity.
Robert C. Morgan
Greeneville