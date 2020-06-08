Dear Sir,
Two recent editorials in the Greeneville Sun each briefly mention the actual problem at the forefront of our country — police brutality toward black Americans — before quickly moving on to peaceful assembly and protest in order to then condemn rioting and looting. It is easy to condemn rioting and looting. That stance takes no conviction. Police brutality and racism are the things that must be condemned.
There would be no need for the protests, peaceful or not, if black people were being treated the same as white people when interacting with the police. The cause of the unrest is the frequent, brutal treatment of black Americans at the hands of police and the lack of consequences officers face for their actions.
To focus on protesting and the right to assemble is to miss the point and will sustain the unjust loss of black lives. Of course “not all police are bad” and “rioting and looting must stop.” Both of those things are true, but they are not the root of our problem. Mr. Roe’s editorial says in WWII the Allied troops “fought for our freedoms — including our right to peacefully assemble.” Again true, but I like to think they fought more for basic freedom and equality. A man that is dead does not need the right to peacefully assemble. If all Americans were being treated equally, we would have a lot less reason to peacefully assemble.
As a society, we have to address the actual problem. In a town like Greeneville, it is likely that we don’t see the daily systemic racism in police forces that larger cities do, whether as overt as calmly murdering a detained man or as insidious as profiling, likely because we have a great police force, but also because we are less diverse. But I am sure we have black citizens that have experienced it here or somewhere else. It is in towns exactly like ours that archaic ideas and attitudes stay alive, largely because we rarely create opportunities to speak up. Usually a national tragedy, as we are seeing now, presents the opportunity. We can either be vocal and on the side of progress, or let our silence gently fan the flames of the problem. Not speaking out about police brutality and racism strengthens police brutality and racism. Editorials that focus more on protests than on the murders of black Americans that cause them is infuriating. Address the cause, not the symptoms.
In my life, I have never seen looting begin without an injustice first. I haven’t seen a city suffer from a sudden case of riots without cause. Every riot I can remember began with police brutality, from Rodney King to George Floyd. So, if you want the rioting and looting to stop, become a person that wants racism and police brutality toward black people to stop. If you actively denounce it, we will see less black people murdered by police, and you’ll get your wish of less rioting and looting.
Adam Jackson
Greeneville