Either Enforce Mask Mandate Or End It
Dear Sir:
Does the mask mandate have any legal teeth of enforcement or is it merely a passive suggestion/request? Over the past several months, half year, we have noticed that every time the mayor extends the mask mandate, the percentage of maskless shoppers increases. Last week they were a super majority when we were shopping. We who wear masks in the stores are now a minority.
Normally about every two weeks we go shopping on the strip, starting with Walmart, then working our way to all the other stores. Most of the stores are mostly compliant with only a few people going maskless. The last two times over the past month we have shopped in Walmart, we have been shocked and dismayed as to how many people flagrantly violate the mandate. People of all ages from children to retirees, ages 9 to 90 are shopping and socializing maskless. A month ago I asked a Walmart associate standing outside the grocery doors greeting people jokingly “What is your job, counting how many people go in without a mask?” He said basically that is it, and stated they are not allowed to say anything to anyone about it.
I very much believe in personal freedoms, but from a health point of view, do these folks realize they may be infecting vulnerable people without realizing it? Do they realize they may get the sniffles for a few days and life goes on for them, but the folks they are infecting may not see the happy outcome of results as they do? With all due respect, either enforce the mandate or get rid of it. At present, it seems to be a silly moot point.
Marc Bush
Greeneville