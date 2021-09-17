Elected Leaders Have Abdicated Responsibility Amid Pandemic
Dear Sir:
As I reflect on the past year and realize that I am now in the midst of another year of the COVID-19 plague, battling my own personal demons, trying to synthesize the behaviors of misguided elected officials and citizens who no longer believe in the democratic principles of this country, I am compelled to plead to all who read this to stop and take a moment and imagine what this nation will look like if we continue on our current path. I am concerned that the current political and social climate is so toxic, exacerbated by past national leadership, that civil discourse and discussion, no matter how critical, is becoming a rarity.
While there is a myriad of issues that beg attention, I focus on our local school system and the lack of a sensible policy to deal with COVID-19. Taking the lead from Governor Lee, our representatives have chosen to abdicate their fiduciary responsibility to those who elected them. Yielding to threats and political party loyalty, our state representatives and policy makers have failed to formulate and administer an effective policy to deal with school attendance amid this raging pandemic.
This is a life and death issue and it cannot be a “I am the parent and I know what is best for my child matter.” When your child leaves home, he interacts with other members of society and affects or has an impact on other members of that society. Your total control ends at that point. The facts and numbers speak for themselves. Parents are not doing what is best for their children and those making policy are not reacting responsibly to what those parents are saying and doing. Sending an unmasked and unvaccinated child from a home where no one is vaccinated is akin to placing a loaded weapon in the child’s backpack. The risk is incalculable and there is no sane reason to do it!
If there is a political rationale for not implementing a scientific based policy for our children to safely attend school, I strongly urge our school board to abandon it in favor of responsible leadership. This will have an effect not only in our schools but will aid in curbing the spread of the virus in our families and communities. You know what works. Please do it!
Bill Edmonds
Greeneville