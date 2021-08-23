Elected Officials, How Do You Spend Your Time?
Dear Sir:
This is an open letter to all of our elected politicians — federal, state and local.
1) What percentage of your time is spent on matters and issues concerning your constituents, voters and individuals within your district?
2) What percentage of your time is spent on matters and issues concerning lobbyists, corporations, parties, organizations and entities other than individuals:
a) Within your district?
b) Outside your district?
Marc Bush
Greeneville