Dear Sir,
While most people are preoccupied with who should be elected president in the upcoming election, I urge voters to consider carefully who should replace Phil Roe as East Tennessee’s representative to the House of Representatives.
This is a very important decision, as whoever is elected will likely hold the office for quite a while. Jimmy Quillen represented the 1st District of Tennessee more than 30 years. Yet do you even know who is running? What do we know about the candidates’ positions on important issues like affordable health care, the pandemic, livable wages in our area, gun rights and policy, protecting our air and water, support for veterans, and more. What is each candidate’s approach to governing? Is it enough to base your vote on party affiliation alone? Which is more important, supporting Trump first and foremost or finding solutions to complex problems, even if it means both parties working together?
The candidates are Blair Walsingham and Diana Harshbarger but we know little about either one of them.
I challenge the newspapers, television stations, colleges and others in our area who care about informed voting to sponsor a debate between Blair Walsingham and Diana Harshbarger. A debate is the best way for voters to compare the candidates and decide who would do a better job representing the people of East Tennessee.
I challenge my fellow citizens of East Tennessee to inform the candidates that we need them to appear together and debate. No vote should be taken for granted.
Judy Simms
Mosheim