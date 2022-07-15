Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) charges on utility bills to avoid and circumvent rate hikes permission from overseeing boards and the public is prohibited by numerous local and some state governments, presumably to avoid the possibility of corruption. If TVA needs a sudden increase in its rates, then surely our highly paid board of overseers should be able to examine and make quick emergency decisions on an emergency or urgent basis.
Due to the fact that our rates have been increased in the past due to their decreased profits due to customers trying to be good and cutting usage to save energy and money, they should be watched closely with no wiggle room. In the past decade we have wound up paying more for less, when they should have just told us to go ahead and use more air conditioning and stay comfortable to keep their profits up instead of cutting back in the summer. That would have been a win-win for all.
Greeneville Light & Power System has very nice usage and cost comparison tools on their website. What is lacking is on the monthly bill itself they need to include and we need to see KwH and FCA rates. They should also periodically publish in the newspapers and send out letters, stating the salaries, benefits, bonuses, compensations of their employees from the CEO and management staff down to the workers in the field. We the people pay for it, why can’t we see it?
Food is fuel for our bodies, so shouldn’t we be entitled to a Fuel Cost Adjustment reduction on our grocery bills or compensation in our retirement and pay checks?