Everyone Is Entitled To Their Opinion About Election
Dear Sir:
The last letter from Nancy Schneck lets me know that the message that she is trying to send about David Baker going to Washington, D.C., is that we should all agree with every decision made by every judge everywhere. Most importantly, it seems that if we disagree with her views, we are all just wrong.
Again, even professionals are allowed to have a personal life. Mr. Baker had every right to attend that gathering, as did everyone else who did. His attendance there had nothing to do with his professional career. She seems to be sending the message that if you have a career, you cannot have a personal life.
Again, many of us believe that there was election fraud. I am entitled to my opinion as is David Baker. Everyone has an opinion and everyone has a right to their opinion. Everyone has a right to attend any events or gatherings. Mr. Baker attended as a peaceful bystander. Stop bashing a good man.
Robin Quillen
Afton