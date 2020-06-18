Exercise Your Right To Vote By Mail On Aug. 6
Dear Sir,
Indivisible Greene County has been working with numerous organizations to convince the State of Tennessee to allow any registered voter to obtain and submit an absentee by-mail ballot request which will allow them to vote by mail in the upcoming August election. The success of the recent TN ACLU lawsuit has yielded a court ruling that the state must amend its application process to allow people who are concerned about contracting COVID-19 to vote by mail. The revised application now includes a reason for voting by mail which reads: “I am hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled and unable to appear at my polling place to vote and/or I have determined it is impossible or unreasonable to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 situation.” A similarly worded reason allows caretakers of a hospitalized, ill or physically disabled person to also request an absentee ballot in addition to others who qualify under the previously accepted reasons, including people who are 60 years of age and older.
Consequently, voters who wish to vote safely with a by-mail absentee ballot in the Aug. 6 election may download the application from the Greene County website at www.greenecountytngov.com and do the following: 1) click Public Services, 2) click Election Commission, 3) click Voter Information, and then choose “How do I request an absentee ballot?” You can also pick up an application from the Greene County Election Commission (GCEC) or go to https://www.greenecountytngov.com/election-commission/ and click on Voter Information which will give you this link: https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting to obtain the application.
The completed application must be returned to the GCEC by mail at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite #1, Greeneville, TN 37745. It may also be sent by fax or email. The GCEC phone number is 423-798-1715, the fax number is 423-798-1719 and the email address is greene.commission@tn.gov
All registered voters can apply for a by-mail absentee ballot now. The last day to request a by-mail absentee ballot is July 30 for the Aug. 6 Primary election, but all ballots must be received by no later than 8 p.m. on election day. Therefore, apply as soon as possible so the Election Commission can have the time to approve your application, get a by-mail ballot to you and allow you to complete your ballot in time for the GCEC to receive it by mail prior to election day.
If you have any questions, feel free to visit Indivisible Greene County TN’s website at www.igctn.org, click the blue box near the top of the page and complete a short form and we will get back with you.
Clem Allison
Greeneville
Allison is a member of Indivisible Greene County.