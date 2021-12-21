Fatal Wreck Should Not Have Happened
Dear Sir:
First of all, belated condolences to the Person family in the tragic loss of their 22-year-old daughter. In my opinion, they should file a lawsuit ASAP agains that idiot driver and Tusculum Police Department.
Did the officers in question receive permission from their shift captain for the deadly high-speed (90 mph to 100 mph) pursuit? If they did, said captain should be fired for stupidity and lack of common sense!
I mean, the police only made matters worse. They should have “backed off” as soon as they saw the maniac-on-wheels wasn’t slowing down and stopping. Lights and sirens were useless in this situation.
According to Ken Little (Dec. 9 Sun), the Jonesborough police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were notified, but the Johnson City Press said the opposite. Which is true?
I hope the 21-year-old Mosheim man doesn’t appear before Judge Kennth Bailey Jr., because his honor will probably say: “Son, I’ll suspend your sentence to four days in jail. I know you didn’t mean to do it.”
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville