Federal Government Doesn’t Help US Citizens
Dear Sir:
In 2004, Iraqis were paying 5 cents a gallon for gas. While Americans were shelling out record prices for fuel, Iraqis paying only about 5 cents a gallon for gasoline — a benefit of hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies bankrolled by American taxpayers. President Hugo Chavez of Venezuela was scorned by our federal government and politicians for donating free heating oil to Americans in our northeast who could not afford to heat their homes and people freezing to death. We lived in North Dakota where $420 to $600 a month to heat was the norm. Our government and politicians refused to let the oil be delivered. They refused to help or accept help.
Iraq sits on one of the world’s largest oil reserves. We spent trillions “liberating” them from Sadam Hussein, who was our firewall against Iran. Our government and politicians destroyed another natural barrier.
Considering the lives lost, money lost, injuries suffered which will drain our finances for decades to come, why doesn’t our government and politicians demand repayment in oil from Iraq until their debt to us is paid off with interest? Why won’t our government and politicians subsidize our gasoline at the pump, say, to one dollar a gallon. Equal treatment would be a nickel per gallon. We have it for others but not ourselves.
I have always believed the federal government is the worst enemy the American people have. They are going out of their way to prove it under Biden.
Marc Bush
Greeneville