Dear Sir:
I am compelled to respond to the letter to the editor that appeared in the July 20 edition of the Greeneville Sun about the return of God and prayer to the public schools. We are a diverse country founded on the belief that everyone should have the right to freely worship their religion without persecution. We have many different ethnic groups from all parts of the world. As they immigrated here they brought their own religions with them. Not all of these people worship the Christian religion. That’s why we are referred to as a “melting pot of the world.”
Religion is a personal experience. Belief is different for everyone. If you believe in God, you carry that belief in your heart wherever you go. You can pray and read your Bible in school or anywhere else, for that matter. But how do we honor our country’s legacy and religions in the public schools if we only read from one bible and only talk about one God? Let’s celebrate what makes this country great, the ability to worship as we choose. One way to do that is to have a silent moment of meditation at the beginning of every school day, where all of us can praise the god and the religion that we believe in.
Mary Goldman
Greeneville