Future Of The Planet At Stake In Election
Dear Sir:
This election, the planet’s future is at stake. American presidents usually use their annual U.N. General Assembly speech to argue that U.S. leadership can shape the world for the better. Instead, President Donald Trump condemned the global fight against climate change. His comments coming just weeks before election day underscore the threat four more years of his administration poses to the planet. Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Paris agreement meant to curb climate change. Joe Biden, his rival, has promised to undo Trump’s environmental deregulation.
Richard Scull
Afton