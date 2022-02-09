Gene Maddox, Historian And Leader, Will Be Missed By Many
Dear Sir:
With February being recognized as National Black History Month, I feel that it is appropriate to celebrate one of our own local historians who recently passed. Gene Maddox, as most of us knew him, was a fountain of knowledge when it came to African American history. More specifically, we were often “schooled” when it came to events surrounding slavery and the period known as “Reconstruction.”
Gene was not only well versed in history. I have had the pleasure and honor of working with him as his vice-chair of the George Clem Multi-Cultural Alliance and as he served on the board of the Wesley Cemetery Association. He loved and cared for his community as shown by the numerous organizations that he either served or participated in leadership positions. He is well known throughout East Tennessee for bringing knowledge and diversity to the table when it came to making lives better to all in our area.
I am sure his family will miss him, Wesley Heights and the Greeneville community at large will miss him. I am certain that all who knew him will feel the void left by his passing. Thanks for all you have done!
Bill Edmonds
Greeneville