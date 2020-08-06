GHS Commencement Was Very Well Done
Dear Sir,
Please permit us to use this space to thank Greeneville City Schools and particularly the staff and faculty of Greeneville High School for the impressive accommodations they prepared for seniors and their guests at the commencement exercises at Burley Stadium on Saturday morning, Aug. 1. Bleachers were clean and well-marked for social distancing, fans and bottled water were made available to everyone, ushers were courteous and helpful, and graduating seniors’ chairs on the field were safely and precisely aligned. The ceremony was orderly and dignified.
The pandemic required arrangements different from what might have been desired. GHS met the challenge admirably. We were extraordinarily proud to be part of this milestone so splendidly celebrated.
Donna and Dick Parrack
Greeneville