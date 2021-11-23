GHS Students Spread Cheer, Warmth At Community Mission
Dear Sir:
In this Thanksgiving season we don’t have to go very far or look very hard to find something to be grateful for. Here is a perfect example:
Very early in the morning of Nov. 20, four outstanding young men, all Greenville high school athletes of the football, baseball basketball and other sports teams at GHS came to The Munsey UMC Melting Pot Community Mission in Johnson City in order to meet their community service requirements. Under the leadership of Ms. Stacy McGill of Tusculum these four exemplars of service set up the tables and chairs. then served the breakfast meal to over 60 hungry, homeless and otherwise needy members of the downtown community. Throughout this service the four of them — Drew and Isaac, Brandon and Noah — spread good cheer and the warmth of their smiles and friendship to the guests, many of whom were completely homeless and entered the mission carrying everything they owned in packs on their backs, cold from having had to sleep outdoors the freezing night before and hungry from not having eaten recently, some in days. These four students made each of the guests feel welcome and wanted, appreciated and comfortable. Then while the guests ate their meals two of the boys, but especially Isaac, got on the piano and entertained the guests with really good music.
Following the meal, the four of them cleaned off the tables, put them back in their storage racks, swept and mopped the floors then set up the chairs for Sundays Open Door brunch and church service. It would be difficult to overstate the impact their service had on bringing light and happiness into the lives of those folk these lads served but almost without exception the guests each left with a grateful smile and a happy “thank you” to these four great kids for making their cold Saturday such a special morning.
As a GHS alumni and an ex-Greene Devil myself I would like to add my gratitude and amazement to these four young men for their service to this very needy community — so, thank you Drew, Isaac, Noah and Brandon and to their special angel, Stacey McGill, for bringing them to The Melting Pot.
Tom Terry
Johnson City