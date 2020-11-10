Give A Christmas Gift Of Remembrance
Dear Sir:
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is asking you to “Give a Christmas Gift of Remembrance” by purchasing a wreath for a veteran’s grave at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is making this request in order to help the National Park Service place wreaths on all veterans’ graves this coming Christmas. This effort is part of “Wreaths Across America,” a national program begun in 1992.
By making a small donation of $8.50 per wreath, you can be part of this national program. As the official not-for-profit Friends Group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, the association can obtain this low price for a wreath. All money donated to the association will be give to the national park for purchase of the wreaths. The association does not receive any income from this program.
As of this date, we still need 542 wreaths to ensure that all 2,000 graves are recognized. To make a donation, simply mail it to AJHA, P.O. Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. The deadline for donations is Nov. 24. Be sure and include a return address and a veteran’s name who you may wish to be remembered.
This Christmas season I am asking you to help remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom. Donate one or more wreaths to place on a veteran’s grave.
For those in our community who have already donated, we deeply appreciate your support.
George Collins
Greeneville
Collins is president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.