Give A Christmas Gift Of Remembrance
Dear Sir:
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is asking local residents to “Give a Christmas Gift of Remembrance” by purchasing a wreath for a veteran’s grave at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is making this request in order to help the National Park Service place wreaths on all veterans’ graves this coming Christmas. This effort is part of “Wreaths Across America,” a national program begun in 1992.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association donates $8.50 per wreath to the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, which goes toward the purchase a wreath to place on a grave. The association is the official not-for-profit Friends Group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and all money donated to the association will be given to the National Park for their purchase of the wreaths. The association does not receive any income from this program.
As of this date the park still needs 400 wreaths to ensure that all 2,000 graves are recognized. To make a donation simply mail it to AJHA, P.O. Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. The deadline for donations is Nov. 24. Be sure and include a return address and a veteran’s name who you may wish to remember.
This Christmas season I am asking you to help remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. Donate toward the purchase of one or more wreaths to place on veterans’ graves.
For those in our community who have already donated, we deeply appreciate your support of the Association and the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
George Collins
Greeneville
The writer is president of The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.