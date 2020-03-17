GLPS Needs Citizens’ Board
Dear Sir:
Here we go again, hearing the rumblings of GLPS wanting to jack up our rates again because of “flatline energy sales.” Seems every time we catch a mild summer, mild winter, or just conserve energy on our own, it cuts into their profits feeding their greedy guts. And don’t forget about the member of the management staff a few years ago bragging about how they have managed to make sure that the manager has gotten a 7% to 8% pay raise every year. I wonder if the workers in the field have gotten the same.
We need a citizens’ board of directors with veto power to oversee operations, expenditures, proposed projects, and rate hikes. Especially rate hikes. If we control that, the ripples should bring everything else into order.
I for one am tired of getting slapped in the face for being good, is anyone else? A citizens’ board of directors is in order and I do not mean politically appointed big shots that are no more than a rubber yes stamp. I mean common everyday folks consisting of retirees who have to live on fixed incomes as well as people who work for a living and have to pay electric bills along with feeding our families. If anyone wants to rumble with me on this, let’s make it a project to start a mission.
Marc Bush
Greeneville