Good Samaritan Embodies Greene County
Dear Sir,
Last Thursday, I dropped my wallet in The Commons parking lot. I searched for hours and could not find it. It was not until I returned home that evening that I was reunited with my wallet. A kind soul and a good Samaritan placed it in my mailbox and spared me many hours of stress and worry.
To that individual, thank you very much and God bless you! Your incredible act of kindness speaks volumes about your character and truly embodies what it means to be a native of Greene County.
During frightening and uncertain times such as these, we as a community have the opportunity to be a city on a hill! This person’s courageous and loving gesture shows that even in times of uncertainty, the good people of Greene County stand together as one!
Thank you again for returning my wallet and thank you for illustrating what it means to be in Greene County.
God bless you all.
Raymond Knuckles
Greeneville