Good To See Craft Honored By Friends, Co-Workers
Dear Sir:
This letter is in regard to “A True Servant” (March 29 issue).
I do not know Rhonda Craft personally, but obviously she is a wonderful, caring person. I was pleased to see so many friends and co-workers honoring her, giving accolades while she is still with us and could enjoy it. So many times we wait until our loved ones are gone to say all these nice things and tell them how much we care.
May God bless all of our leaders!
Jo Lunghofer
Greeneville