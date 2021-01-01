Dear Sir:
I am writing to address an article on the faith page Dec. 24 in The Greeneville Sun. The writer was from Fuller Theological Seminary. The issue I have is with his assumption that the Gospels disagree about the circumstances of Christ’s birth. Sometimes the scripture is not in chronological order and can’t be read as a novel. The accounts in the Gospels of the same happening may reveal different information but not conflicting.
The Christmas story starts in Luke 2, when Mary and Joseph went to Bethlehem to be taxed and Mary delivered the baby there. The shepherds saw the angel, who told them of the birth. They went and found Mary, Joseph and the baby in a manger. They voiced this to everyone they came in contact with.
When Jesus was eight days old he was circumcised and was named Jesus. After Mary’s purification, which was about 40 days, by the law, they brought him to Jerusalem to present him to God. There they met Simeon, to whom the Lord had revealed that he would not die until he saw Christ. They also met Anna, who served God in the temple, and she thanked God for Jesus. When all things were performed by the law, they returned to Galilee, to Nazareth. Luke 2:39 is where Luke stops his account and picks up later when Jesus was 12.
Matthew picks up here, and Matthew 2 says Jesus was born in Bethlehem and then starts the narrative of Herod and the wise men, who saw the star. Herod was jealous of Jesus and tried to trick the wise men into finding Jesus so he could kill him, but when Herod told the wise men to go to Bethlehem to find Jesus so he could worship him, verse 9 says they departed and followed the star. (They did not follow Herod’s instructions. They followed the star.) It took about two years for them to find Jesus, because later Herod ordered all babies to death 2 and under.
The star led them to Jesus. It doesn’t say where, but most likely Nazareth. Verse 11 says they came into the house (not stable) and saw the young child and gave him gifts.
God warned them not to go to Herod so they went back another way. Then, the angel appeared to Joseph in a dream and told him to take the mother and the young child to Egypt because of Herod’s death orders for a child 2 and under. They stayed in Egypt until Herod died, after which the angel told Joseph to go back to Israel, but Herod’s son reigned in Judea and God told them not to go to that area. Joseph came and dwelt in Nazareth. This is why he was considered a Nazarene. Jesus was only in Bethlehem a short time.
Luke 2:11 picks back up when Jesus was 12 years old. Each Gospel tells their account of what happened, but they never disagree. Never!
Betty Beach
Mosheim