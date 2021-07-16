Governor Bill Lee has chosen abandonment over governing. He has chosen to make our state unsafe, unhealthy, and uneducated through his lack of leadership and incompetent decision-making on issues ranging from the refusal to expand Medicaid to enacting permitless open gun carry laws.
However, his latest action to fire Dr. Michelle Fiscus, his silence on reports that the Tennessee Department of Health has decided to halt all vaccine outreach to teens, and the issuance of an order to Tennessee Health officials to not acknowledge that August is National Immunization Awareness Month, set a dangerous new precedent. The governor has abandoned the most consequential compact between the people of Tennessee and its government: to promote the general welfare of every citizen.
His actions have exacerbated the erosion of leadership from the Republican-controlled legislative and executive branches of our state government. It is a reminder of the fringe ideology that has consumed Republican Party leadership and its elected representatives, such as Tennessee Senator Rusty Crowe of Johnson City who claimed giving COVID-19 vaccines to teens in the absence of parents would open other procedures, “even abortions.” Governor Bill Lee is all prepared to fly folks in to fill hotels, amidst the new onset of more easily contagious COVID-19 strain, while seeking to silence public health officials like Dr. Fiscus. At 34% vaccination rate where is the recommit by the Tennessee Department of Health to carrying out its mission to protect, promote, and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Darrell Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.