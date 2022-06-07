On the front page of Saturday’s Greeneville Sun, I read that the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider a 2023 budget that includes a property tax increase. A couple of weeks ago, I read that Greeneville Light & Power is planning a rate increase. Also, I read that Tusculum has a slight surplus of revenues over expenditures, and with a $275,000 windfall from the American Rescue Plan Act they plan to construct a new fire hall as well as hand out employee bonuses.
With Greene County taxpayers paying $4.49 for a gallon of gas and food prices soaring, why in heaven’s name are our elected leaders raising taxes and electric rates and giving out bonuses? Are they aware of how taxpayers are struggling as it is to pay for gas and groceries?
These elected officials (and GLPS is quasi government) should be looking for ways to alleviate the hardship people are experiencing, not adding to it. For instance, our leaders should consider a temporary moratorium on the county wheel tax and a local tax cut at the gas pump, as well as sales tax on food. These taxes are regressive and hurt most those who can least afford them.
Our elected decision makers proudly proclaim to be Republicans and place all the blame for hard times on President Biden. They criticize “tax and spend” Democrats, yet they sit back and do nothing to help those hit hardest by inflation.
Instead of raising taxes and electric rates, I challenge these Republican leaders to come up with programs that are in the best interest of all Greene Countians struggling with the worst inflation in 40 years.