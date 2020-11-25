Dear Sir:
Thank you so much for printing “One Man's Liberty” (A.J. Anderson letter to the editor, Nov. 23) in Monday’s edition! I am not a very educated person and can't compose sentences/letters very good so I was very grateful that AJ Anderson wrote what he did. I agree wholehearted with every bit of it! This has all gotten so out of hand that people don't even think logical anymore!
I pray that people will turn their hearts back to God and let him reign in their life instead of letting fear take over! My heart goes out to all the people who have suffered and lost their loved ones from this virus, but you know people have had viruses, flu, various other sicknesses and people that I loved dearly have passed away all my 47 years of living here on earth. I have never liked being sick or seeing other people suffer, but we live in a fallen world and sickness is part of it. I try to live each day trusting that God has a plan for me, HE has my days numbered and HE knows what's best for me!
I'm not looking forward to living in a country where we can't enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness! Like Anderson said, we are headed for something far worse than a pandemic if we trade liberty for “security!”
J. Rice
Greeneville