Dear Sir:
Voters need to know that four more years of Governor Lee will continue to drive our state closer to the far-right “religious” conservative ideology!
Tennessee ranks 41st in poverty and in the last four years, the state’s “rainy” day fund grew to $1.8 billion! The Chambers passed 17 transgender bills, more than any other state in our union. Tennessee has one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bills of any other state. State funding is set aside for 50 private schools in the current state budget. And unions have been under attack for the past 12 years.
Don’t fall for the same old hot button issues that the Republicans push every single election with absolutely no plans to fix or correct, except to give more tax breaks to corporate and wealthy!
High gas prices is hurting us all, but none more than those on SSA\SSI or lower pensions. Who benefits from higher gas prices, corporate America and those Republicans who refuse to call out American producers.
Immigration is a serious problem, and the numbers are high, but conservative media doesn’t talk about the number of deported, and not one offers a solution but build the wall! Four years of Trump, and 5 miles of a wall was completed while migrants were drowning in the Rio Grande! But with that being said, we still have to have policies in place to manage the border!
Inflation is global and fortunately America is on the lower end of the inflation scale, with the exception of nations where people are left to starve! And nobody on right media is talking about that!
No Democrat wants to defund the police! But there are times when a crisis social worker is the better answer, or a mental health or substance abuse facility is the better choice. And, we all know there are police officers who are in the profession for the wrong reasons, and we all believe in accountability for unnecessary force. And, let’s just be honest, you can’t scream support the police and deny 1/6!
Republicans rail about social program spending and now infrastructure and the American Rescue Act, but no one addresses the bloated military, zero corporate taxes, or loopholes that favor the ultra wealthy and stock market forecasters and traders.
Vote Greene County, vote blue! We can break our dependence on big oil and big pharma. We can fund our public schools and educators while increasing standards. We can defend and protect our LGBTQ+ communities. We can defend organized labor and unions and work to improve workers wages.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
The writer is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.