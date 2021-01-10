Dear Sir:
The insurrection and attempted coup we witnessed at the United States Capitol is disturbing and a threat to our democracy. It’s like something we would only see in a foreign country. Many people are to blame for what happened in our capitol, and we have been disclaiming for 4 years that this would happen if President Donald Trump was left unchecked. We are not the fringe left. We are the moderate and progressive Democrats, independents, and Republican Americans that have recognized a radical, alt-right, white supremacist, cultist group attempting to take over our government, but we will prevail. The coup did not succeed; law, order and justice and the righteousness of the Constitution withstood the threat.
Americans are fighting a worldwide pandemic and struggling to survive while the leader of the greatest nation on Earth uses his power to incite anarchism. This threat to our national security should not be the focus in a time when we are losing so many Americans to a deadly disease.
The Greene County Democratic Party denounces violence in any form and we stand against all crimes. We call on Vice-President Mike Pence, Tennessee United States Senator Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee United States Senator Bill Hagerty, and Tennessee 1st Congressional District United States Representative Diane Harshbarger to denounce this violence, denounce this president, and invoke the 25th amendment for inciting a riot, support arresting these rioters as domestic terrorists, stand up for the republic and the oath they took to support the Constitution.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Darrell Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.