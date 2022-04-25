Greene Technology Center Benefits Outweigh School System Leaders’ Differences
Dear Sir:
Winston Churchill noted that “if we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we lost the future.” I fear that we are at the point of losing the future if the Greene County and Greeneville school systems cannot find a way to work through past differences to sustain the great resource in the Greene Technology Center.
I am disheartened to learn the County Commission is exploring ending the nearly 50-year partnership at the Greene Technology Center, seemingly due to verbiage disputes in a draft memorandum of understanding. The dispute may go beyond mere language to other issues in the past breaking down this partnership. I urge both directors of schools and both school boards to work through minor agreement differences to focus on the broader future of this community.
I constantly hear from citizens that we want our children to receive an education to allow them to live and raise a family in our area. The brain drain is a real issue in Greeneville/Greene County. At the same time, we know the Greene Technology Center is producing skilled work ready students in the fields of welding, cosmetology, automotive repair, industrial machining and other critical career fields. Skills that provide our children that opportunity to earn a very good income right here in Greene County. The Greene Technology Center hosts 14 programs taught by 12 committed instructors. Because we cannot work through the small differences in an agreement, we seem to be on the pathway that either replicates these 14 programs, 12 teachers, and associated overhead and travel expenses at two different schools in the county at a high cost to the taxpayer, or the number of currently offered tech programs diminishes to where it is nowhere as effective as the current offerings at the Greene Technology Center.
Would the school leaders in Greeneville and Greene County please put our future in front of politics to work through these minor differences today so our community can shape our workforce and business needs for the future?
Todd Smith
Greeneville
The writer is Greeneville city administrator.