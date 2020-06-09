Dear Sir,
Representative Ilhan Omar who represents the Minneapolis (Little Somalia) area in the United States Congress after entering our country as a refugee from Somalia is working to dismantle, abolish, and eliminate police departments in our country starting with the one in her home district.
All anyone has to do is look up Somalia crime and violence and ask yourself why would she want to convert our country to model after hers. Slavery, violence, crime, murder, corruption, assassinations, and all the worst elements of humanity are rampant in Somalia. It is lawless and ungoverned. Kinda like what we have witnessed for the past couple of weeks.
Why does she not just go back and take all who hate our country with her? Because the underlying mission is to convert the entire world to that lifestyle. Look it up.
Marc Bush
Greeneville