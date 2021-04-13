Greeneville’s Traffic Problems Haven’t Been Resolved
Dear Sir:
If my memory serves me well, several months ago the town of Greeneville applied for a grant to study traffic synchronization. And I’m pretty sure said grant was approved!
As far as I can tell, our “traffic problems” haven’t been resolved, folks! Our “officials” are dragging their … feet … and not doing their paid jobs. Potholes and uneven pavement are still an issue within our city limits! Are we ever going to see West Depot Street repaved?
I agreed with Roger Draper’s April 2 Sun comments (letter to the editor, “Ballad Is Compromising Patient Care With Current ER Capacity”). Before Ballad Health arrived to save us all, I heard their “system” would harm, not help. If you’re seriously injured on the Asheville Highway, or North Carolina state line, a few extra miles to Laughlin’s emergency room could prove fatal. A few extra minutes and you could die.
Closing, A.J. Anderson’s April 6 letter (“Brainwashed Compliance To Arbitrary Mandates Is Not The American Spirit”) was …? Strange, the word “malarkey” comes to mind. I sincerely hope COVID-19 never invades A.J.’s body! We all know, or should know (tongue in cheek), “the virus” is a government plot to control our weak minds and turn us into bloody robots! President Biden is the evil mastermind behind America’s ever-increasing woes.
The story never ends.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville