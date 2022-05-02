GTC Is Invaluable To Students, Community
Dear Sir:
In the interest of full disclosure, I taught at Greene Technology Center (GTC) for 18 years. I consider GTC to be “The Best Kept Secret” in Greene County. I have personally witnessed the positive effect each program has had on students’ lives.
The success of the students is largely related to their connection with a specific program’s skills and knowledge received from caring, dedicated and highly qualified teachers and staff. Students are not only receiving a particular skill, but are also learning to be productive citizens at a time that is so desperately needed locally and nationally.
The Greene Technology Center is an invaluable presence not only to students but to our community as well. From its conception, the past and present administrations have worked incessantly in developing opportunities for work-based learning and/or internships among industry in our community.
I fail to see the logic in trying to equip multiple locations verses one combined center. Not all high schools will be able to offer all of the same programs, therefore, I am sure students will want to travel to other locations for a program of their choosing.
I sincerely hope the commissioners will carefully consider the importance the Greene Technology Center has played in our community. It has been built and improved upon all these years and is truly an asset.
Pat Carpenter
Greeneville