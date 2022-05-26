Guns Are Not The Problem; We Are
Dear Sir:
In light of the horrific and tragic murder of innocent children in Uvalde, Texas, please consider the following thoughts.
The problem is not guns. The problem is that we have created a society that doesn’t value its own people and that lack of value is reflected in its broken, overburdened or nonexistent systems.
Please hear that. The problem is not the guns. It’s us. We’re allowing this to escalate by not holding ourselves and our politicians accountable for fixing the underlying issues.
Mass school shootings have not been happening because a person reacts on a whim to commit a crime of passion in a heated moment. They have been meticulously planned over time. Read the accounts.
Yes, there are some ridiculously stupid gun laws out there, like the one recently passed in Tennessee that says anybody can carry a gun without having had a single class in gun safety. Should we have common-sense laws to minimize harm? Yes. But history shows that when things are banned or supply is restricted, whether it be alcohol, drugs or hand sanitizer, the problem doesn’t go away. It goes underground to cartels and black markets. It takes a different form and other problems such as violence, theft, and exploitation rise.
We must fix the problem of broken, dysfunctional medical and mental health systems; law enforcement and correctional systems that are regularly tasked with managing problems outside of their scope of practice; an educational system that puts student tallies for funding and scores on standardized tests above the education and wellbeing of the student and that doesn’t respect the responsibility and importance of teachers; the endemic attitude that employees are chattel; our willingness to continue to support mass media and entertainment industries that glorify violence, political and racial polarity and turmoil; labor laws that don’t require an employee be paid enough to meet their basic needs with one full-time job; and any other systemic problems that make people feel powerless, valueless or without hope of their lives improving in the future.
We need to see each other as people that we have inherent, mutual relationships with and responsibilities to within our communities and nation instead of as enemies to fear.
If we fix the problems, we’ll have less occasion to fear guns, homemade bombs, knives and automobiles, all of which have been used in crimes resulting in mass casualties.
For the record, I am not an anti-gun extremist. I own and carry one. Nor am I a pro-gun extremist. If laws were written to ban tiny handguns, I would sell back my Ruger and my life would go on. You can choose to fear or respect both statements.
Lorelei Goff
Afton