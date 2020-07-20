Hagerty Is Wrong About Black Lives Matter, Wrong For The Senate
Dear Sir,
The July 15 paper featured a disturbing quote by a senatorial candidate. Bill Hagerty resigned from a “brokerage firm board” because the firm made a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Hagerty said he could not be associated “in any way” (referring to BLM) with “a radical political movement that seeks to overthrow the government and usher in Marxism.” This statement is SO patently false and inflammatory that it’s difficult to believe any marginally informed person could honestly make such a comment.
In a review of the official Black Lives Matter website, the stated goals of the movement include: “To build a world free of anti-blackness. Where every black person has social, economic and political power to thrive. To build local power and to intervene when violence was inflicted on Black communities by the state and by vigilantes. … We acknowledge, respect and celebrate differences and commonalities.”
Does THIS sound like radical government overthrow? Marxism? Of course not. It is a plea to create a “more perfect union” in which equal justice under the law actually is the reality for people of color as well as us white folk who are so used to that being our reality that we fail to acknowledge this is not the case for all Americans.
Let us contrast the goals and behaviors of the small Black Lives Matter event which recently took place in Rogersville. A small, integrated group of idealistic young people gathered holding signs urging “Know Justice, Know Peace” and seeking “to engage the community in conversation about racial justice.” They carried no weapons, threatened no violence and spoke no hostility. Yet they were jeered by armed, threatening, out-of-town crowds. Many of the “counter-protesters” carried the confederate flag. This flag, though some claim it represents “southern heritage,” is in fact the flag of a historic movement to overthrow the United States government in order to preserve an institution so cruel and brutal its consequences plague us still. Nine people were arrested at that event, none from BLM, and all but one were associated with verified “white supremacist” hate groups. Groups that have of late been emboldened by encouragement from our current president.
So I say to Hagerty, who in this scenario is seeking to “overthrow the government?” I’d say it’s the law-breaking white supremacists and NOT the BLM group exercising their right to peaceful free speech. But it IS significant, sir, that you paint the BLM with the tainted brush of bigotry. It is also significant the board you resigned from so self-righteously is a financial institution and that your experience in government is as an ambassador, the sort of post often awarded through privilege, connections and money.
Greene Countians, I beseech you to vote out the oligarchy that Hagerty represents. You have other choices: James Mackler, a former military officer, helicopter pilot and national guard member who is now a lawyer dedicating his life to seeking justice for all Americans, is running for this same seat. Blair Walshinham, a young mother and farmer, is running to fill the seat vacated by Representative Roe. We need sanity and unity in government, not all this divisive rhetoric.
Wendy Ritchey
Limestone