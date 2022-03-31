Harsher Tobacco, Vape Punishments Could Harm Students
Dear Sir:
Research has proven school suspension ineffective in altering disruptive behavior, and that suspension interferes with academic success.
Tennessee bans the sale of tobacco and vape products to those under 21 years of age. If smoking and vaping in schools is a major problem, the logical approach should be to increase prosecution of those who are illegally selling tobacco and vape products to minors, rather than interfering with students’ educations.
Tobacco and vape age restrictions are status offenses, otherwise legal activities restricted solely due to age; laws which were enacted to protect children, not to interfere with their education.
Harshly criminalizing a student’s first tobacco use offense, with three days suspension, and additional loss of class attendance for court appearances, seems to be an abdication of the Greene County schools primary purpose, which is to educate, not punish students.
In-school suspension, counseling and teaching is preferable to prematurely involving children with the criminal justice system.
We don’t punish child victims of sexual abuse — punishment is reserved for the perpetrators. School disciplinary policy decisions should be rational and factually based, and designed to ensure students’ educational success. They should not contribute to decreased attendance, academic failure, or to the acquisition of criminal records.
Schools are authorized to act as parents for children, and caring, thoughtful parents do not rely upon the police to teach their children appropriate behavior. I fear numerous children will be more severely harmed by these new harsh penalties than through tobacco or vape use.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville