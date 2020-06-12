Dear Sir,
Every life is precious. That message is clear and indisputable. But help me here. For one minute pause, look at numbers. How many of each race is murdered by persons of like color? How does this number compare to the total number of those who die at the hands of law enforcement, whether carelessly, accidentally or deliberately?
A few years ago, a young white couple was carjacked by some black people. They were dead after … nine minutes? No, after being tortured in unspeakable ways all night long. Not one demonstration took place. Help me understand this. In case you have forgotten, both raped repeatedly, the last time for the young man with a gun that was fired, killing him. The girl all night long, her uvula in her throat torn, put alive into a trash can with a lid where she suffocated.
Anne Cutshall
Greeneville